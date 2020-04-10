President Kenyatta’s Easter Message to Kenyans: We will defeat COVID-19

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Dear Kenyans,

The circumstances under which we find ourselves during this year’s Easter holiday are unusual. Our world is going through a period of intense trial brought about by the Covid-19 crisis. We have had to adopt unique measures which we hope will bring an end to the suffering caused by this global pandemic.

Everyone is doing his or her part to the best of their ability and I must commend those who have given tirelessly their resources, skills and expertise to help us get through this difficult period. I thank especially the researchers, doctors, nurses, clinical officers, emergency personnel and security teams who have been on the front lines of this fight. We would not be able to do it without you.

While the Easter period is often celebrated with close friends and family we are finding that this year it must be different due to the preventative measures we have put in place for our own safety and for the safety of our loved ones. The circumstance of the present however, should not blind us to the spirit and intention of Easter and the message inherent in the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

I urge all Kenyans, both at home and abroad to reflect on the resurrection story and remember that all things, even suffering, come to an end through unity and faith. Kenya and Kenyans have been tested many times before and we have always done what is necessary to pull through all difficulty and adversity. We have always found inspiration in ourselves and each other to find the sunshine after the storm.

Today we are in a storm. We have refused to give up and we will see the end of the Covid-19 pandemic in Kenya. We must come together by staying apart and breaking the chain of infection. Let us continue to observe good personal hygiene by washing hands and observing social distancing in our communities.

Though these actions are personal, by doing them together we can all do our part in defeating this disease.

There may be difficult days ahead but let us remember that suffering is temporary but triumph is eternal. We will be triumphant if we all do our part.

I wish you all a blessed Easter.

Uhuru Kenyatta, C.G.H.,

President of the Republic of Kenya