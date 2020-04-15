Connect with us

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe/FILE/CFM

Not out of the woods yet: Kagwe says 4.6pc virus death rate a concern

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya Apr 15 – Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe Wednesday called for concerted efforts in a bid to flatten the coronavirus infection curve in the country saying Kenya is not out of the woods yet despite a considerably low number of new infections.

He said the country’s death rate standing at 4.6 per cent is within the global average of 6.3 per cent and cannot be interpreted as victory in the war against the pandemic.

“There are those looking at the figures and celebrating too early, we are not out of danger! Our rate is within the global range an so our figures should not deceive us into dropping the ball,” he said adding that the countries being overrun by the virus reported similar figures during early stages.

As of 15 April, Kenya had reported 12 new cases raising the total infections to 225 cases. So far, 9,630 samples have been tested with 53 recoveries and 10 deaths.

Kagwe said that the new infected patients had no travel history highlighting the need to be more vigilant and continue adhering to the guidelines issued by the health ministry to prevent domestic transmissions.

“Let us enforce this measures with a religious zeal, do not wait for us to come to you, let us run ahead,” he said.

The disease has spread across various counties with the hotspot ones being Nairobi (106), Mombasa (38), Kilifi (10), Kiambu (7), Mandera (6), Machakos (6) and Nakuru (5).

Kitui, Kajiado, Laikipia, Kakamega, Murang’a, Nyandarua, Siaya and Uasin Gishu have two cases each while Kisii, Homa Bay, Nyamira, Nyeri and Kwale have one case each.

The government is yet to embark on mass testing exercise of Kenyans with special target on those in densely populated areas including Nairobi’s Kibra.

Kagwe said that the ministry’s  agenda will be focused on mass testing, isolation and treating even as it tightens measures to boost its sample collection capacity using the risk approach.

“One of the main dampers to our mass testing plan has been lack of enough reagents, owing to their unavailability in the global supply chain,” he said.

In this article:
