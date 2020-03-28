Govt starts distribution of free sanitizers to kenyans

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 28 – The government has began the distribution of free sanitizers countrywide as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus that has killed one person and infected 30 others.

The sanitizers labeled “Not for Sale” will be available at the Deputy County Commissioners’ and Chiefs’ offices countrywide where Kenyans are required to collect them.

The government said it decided to produce the free sanitisers whose prices skyrocketed due to demand.

East African Breweries Limited is among firms that undertook to distribute the sanitizers to the public after production by Haco Industries.

Kenya on Thursday recorded its first fatality from coronavirus, a 66-year-old man who passed on at the Aga Khan Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

President Uhuru Kenyatta has imposed a night curfew that starts from 7pm to 5am, from Friday, in measures aimed at preventing the spread of the virus.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said, their investigation had shown that Kenyans were violating the ministry’s regulations more at night that during the day.