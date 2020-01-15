Matiangi warns Kenyans sheltering terrorists, criminals of tough action

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Jan 15 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi on Wednesday issued stern warning against Kenyans harboring criminal and terrorists’ gangs, saying security agencies will not spare them either.

Terrorism has remained the biggest headache in parts of the coastal and north eastern region in the wake continued resurgence of Al Shabaab and other criminal groups.

ADVERTISEMENT

The war on terror has been complicated by the collaboration, cooperation and collusion between the terrorists and select elements within our local communities, said Matiangi.

“Whilst we have and shall continue to have respect for the rule of law and human rights, when clean up time comes, we shall make no distinction between the enemy and those who harbor them,” he said.

He added, “We shall spare no efforts nor resources in attainment of freedom from fear. May this serve as a clear warning to harbourers and coordinators: You shall not be spared.”

The CS directed National Government Administration Officers, in particular the chiefs, to take stock of people who live in their neighbourhood.

“The Chiefs shall be held responsible for the presence of criminal elements in their places of jurisdiction,” said Matiangi.

He spoke during the official opening of a three-day high-level security meeting in Mombasa.

The meeting was attended by top security officers in the country, among them the Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai.