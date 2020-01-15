A year after Dusitd2 terror attack, survivors have fresh memories of that dark day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15- “Uliza kiatu (ask the shoe),” goes a lyric in Hart the Band’s renowned song and one that now relates to 14 Riverside Dusitd2 complex commemoration, a year after the terror attack that claimed 21 lives.

It is some three pairs of shoes that bear the brunt of January 15, 2019 terror attack at the upmarket complex, at the Dolce Cavallo- a full-service, high-end men’s fashion boutique. But one, with a clear bullet mark which serves as a reminder of the dark day when four Al Shabaab terrorists drove in prepared to kill as many people as they possibly could.

The two staffers, both ladies, managed to safely evacuate when the terrorists raided the premises, shooting indiscriminately at anything that was still or in motion.

But it is the lifeless three pairs of shoes and a dustbin that remains a reminder of events of that fateful day that other than deaths, left dozens others injured and hundreds more dealing with trauma.

Staff at the establishment recounted to Capital FM News how bullets pierced through the glass exterior; one hit the dustbin while another cut through some 3 boxes of shoes- causing minimal damages.

“It is the shoe that has the answer,” one of the survivors told us on Wednesday, preferring not to be named on this article.

She spoke on the day the complex marked a year since the attack.

Most of the workers at the complex said they have “moved on” but memories of that dark day have not faded- and might never, for others.

For a newcomer, nothing would betray Dusitd2 that it ever fell victim of terror as everything was in place on Wednesday, coupled by a clear sky with sunshine rays cutting through the leafy environment.

The lawns are well-manicured, parking full to the brim and one could see patrons enjoying meals at the Secret Garden terraces or simply sipping a drink while having hearty conversations.

-I squatted behind the counter for 3 hours-

It is outside the restaurant that one of the 4 terrorists blew himself up, causing extensive damage – but that is all in the past.

The exterior and interior have since been fixed and walls given a fresh coat of paint.

Secret Garden’s supervisor Mary Muraga spoke to Capital News- of their recovery story- that of overcoming terror and rising back to glory.

“It was a normal day,” Muraga recalled, “Nobody expected something like that to happen, especially in a well-secured complex like this.”

Muraga squatted for three hours, not moving an inch, behind the counter- before security forces evacuated her.

She was in the company of her sister, and the only she has, and a client- who had sustained injuries after the suicide bomber blew himself up.

“I was not able to walk. My sister fell after the blast and then there was a guest who was asking for help. I did not know what to do, while in the background, I could hear gunshots, and they were very close,” she narrated.

Behind the counter, she asked her sister and the guest to pray-and fair enough “God heard our prayer. We survived.”

“Phones were ringing, people left them behind, but we could not dare touch them,” she said.

It took an hour to know what was happening.

“It is the guest who told us it was a terror attack. I did not really know what was that until I thought of Al-Shabaab,” she said with a shy smile.

There are those who are yet to emotionally recover from the attack, but for Muraga, she is confident that she is healed.

But a shiver of fear always runs down her spine, every time she gets at the security checkpoints or sees heavy police presence, a sentiment shared by others who spoke to us.

This, perhaps, explains why there were no visible uniformed police officers around the complex, but in every turn, the big brother was watching.

“We are happy that we are back as a team. Fortunately for us, we all came back and what makes us happy every day, is that we have guests sitting outside here. That gives us hope and joy to serve people who have let go of the past,” she said, pointing at the serving tables.

At 12pm, the Secret Garden staff observed a moment of silence, followed by a prayer, in honour of their colleague who died in the attack.

While there was no organised commemoration for the entire complex, individual businesses opted to hold prayers in memory of people who lost their lives at the complex, including Dusitd2 hotel staff.

-We got your back in the war against terror-

On this day, the United States reiterated its commitment to help Kenya defeat terrorism following the attack.

Of the 21 people killed, one was an American and a Briton.

In a statement issued by the Nairobi Embassy, the US committed to continue training and sharing intelligence with the counterparts in the country, to tame the terror threat posed by Al-Shabaab militants.

“Al-Shabaab’s ongoing efforts to destabilize democratic, open societies represent a destructive threat in Kenya and East Africa. The United States and Kenya are training, sharing information, and fighting side by side to defeat this terrorist organization. We remain fully committed to the fight against terrorism and are proud to partner with Kenya to defeat Al-Shabaab,” the Embassy said.

The terror group, with allegiance to Al-Qaeda, claimed responsibility for the Dusitd2 attack, and although lives were lost, more than 700 hundred people were safely evacuated.

The US attributed the efforts to Kenyan security forces and other partners, who moved with speed and courage to rescue people.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has vowed intensified crackdown on locals who harbour terrorists, declaring “we shall not differentiate you from the terrorist.”

Recent attacks in northern Kenya have been attributed to collaboration with locals by Al Shabaab who have targetted police stations, schools and passenger buses killing more than 10 people in the past week alone.