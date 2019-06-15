Twelve police officers dead, one injured after IED attack in Wajir

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 15 – Twelve police officers were killed in Wajir late Friday, when Al Shabaab terrorists planted an Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) on the road.

A senior police officer in the region said the attack occurred at about 4pm at Konton centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police sources, there were 13 officers in a land cruiser that ran over the landmine twelve of whom died on the spot.

Capital FM News later learnt that that a missing officer had been accounted for, settling earlier concerns that some officers may have been kidnapped by the attackers.

Police Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai however put the number police officers on board the patrol vehicle hit by an IED at 11.

A brief statement dispatched to media houses Saturday afternoon indicated that the officers were on a routine patrol of the Kenya-Somalia boarder between Khorof-Harar and Konton area in Wajir.

“I have dispatched additional resources including aril surveillance capability to continue with the operation,” Mutyambai said.