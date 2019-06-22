Man accused of sending threatening messages to Tharaka Nithi Woman Rep arrested

,

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22 – Detectives have arrested a suspect, said to be notorious for sending threatening and abusive messages to people, mainly targeting leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest victim is Tharaka Nithi Woman Representative Beatrice Nkatha.

Police identified the suspect as Joel Lawrence Nyamao, but they did not provide details of the messages allegedly sent to Nkatha.

During his arrest on Friday, DCI detectives said, they recovered assorted mobile phone handsets and National Identity card photocopies.

“They include 19 Safaricom SIM cards, 18 Airtel SIM cards, Telkom SIM card, 20 Safaricom Card Holders and three lists bearing hand-written mobile numbers and names of MPs and Senators,” the DCI said on Twitter.

He was due in court Monday.

It is not the first time police are highlighting such a case, with experts saying it is a common trend for criminals to send threatening messages with a motive of extorting money from victims according to police.

Robert Thuita, a security expert based in Nairobi advises that a person should never ignore or underestimate any threat either through a call or a text message as police cautioned against engaging those calling or sending threatening messages in any way.

They also advise victims to keep a record of the messages and if possible, record the threatening phone conversations, “and then inform a friend or a relative about it, not forgetting the investigating authorities.”

A person should also print such messages, note down the date, time, the identity of the caller if possible and if not establish why – the phone could be switched off- and then inform a friend or a relative about it.