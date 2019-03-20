JSC recommends formation of tribunal to probe Justice Ojwang

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 20 – The Judicial Service Commission has recommended the formation of a tribunal to probe the conduct of Justice Jackton Ojwang of the Supreme Court after admitting a petition seeking his removal over misconduct, impropriety and conflict of interest.

Justice David Maraga who spoke after the commission’s meeting said the petition will be relayed to President Uhuru Kenyatta during the course of the day who will then appoint a tribunal within fourteen days.

While admitting the petition, the commission noted Justice Ojwang’s refusal to attend a hearing where he would have been accorded an opportunity to defend himself.

Under Article 168 of the Constitution, judges of superior courts can be removed from office on grounds of mental or physical incapacity, breach of prescribed code of conduct, bankruptcy, incompetence, and gross misconduct.

Article 168 (5) empowers the President to, upon receiving a petition from the Judicial Service Commission, appoint a six-member tribunal comprising of among others an advocate and two persons with experience in public affairs.