I was misquoted on extending President Kenyatta’s term – Kalonzo

, MAKINDU, Makueni, Feb 10 – Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has taken about-turn on his stand regarding extending the presidential term.

Kalonzo now says he was misquoted and did not propose to extend President Uhuru Kenyatta’s term.

“I made it very plain but some people misquoted me. When I say the next government, clearly, am going to work for it,” said Musyoka.

“When I say I mean it. When I said I have forgiven my brother Uhuru, I meant it but I did not say President Uhuru Kenyata should have a third term,” emphasised Musyoka.

Speaking during a funeral at Kiunduani, Makindu in Makueni county Kalonzo was categorical that he supports calls for a referendum that will see an all-inclusive government.

At the same function, Kalonzo clarified that he doesn’t harbour any hard feelings towards Kitui Governor Kaluki Ngilu.

The former Vice president rubbished this saying the buried their political differences long time ago.

Ngilu who attended the funeral asked the Kamba people to register in big masses as voters so as to give Kalonzo an upper hand in leadership of this country.

“For now let’s not lie to Kalonzo. We don’t have numbers. When we will have the numbers I will hold his hand and take him to Uhuru and Raila. But for now, up your game”, she said.

Francis Maliti Mwewa, husband to former politician grace Mwewa was buried yesterday in Makueni. Several ukambani leaders were present.