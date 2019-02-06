Brace for tough but defining session, Senate Clerk says ahead of sittings

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6 – Clerk of the Senate Jeremiah Nyegenye says the Third Session of the Senate which begins next Tuesday when Senators resume from their long recess will be a defining moment as the country begins to embrace talk on constitutional reforms.

Addressing a one-day retreat for Senate staffers, Nyegenye emphasised that the Upper House has to raise its game as it will also provide an opportunity to place the House in its right trajectory by removing any ambiguity.

He cautioned them to brace themselves for a tough legislative process as it was now clear that the country was headed for constitutional reforms going by the conversation that has dominated the political arena.

The Senate Clerk said the recent meeting between the President and the ruling coalition House leadership in Mombasa had resolved to have a number of the pending bills pushed through the House.

The one-day retreat was organized to allow the staffers to review their performance during the Second Session of the Senate which ends on February 11, 2019 and plan for the Third Session which starts next week on Tuesday.

Nyegenye further noted that the Senate staffers will be central players in the constitutional reforms discussion either as Bill drafters as the legislative agenda comes into scrutiny.

The Senate Clerk said it was evident there will be a lot of Bills churned out in both sides of the two Houses.