Billionaire Humphrey Kariuki, others summoned to DCI in tax evasion probe

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 13 – Billionaire Humphrey Kariuki and several other directors of firms linked to forgery and tax evasion in the processing of alcoholic beverages have been summoned to the DCI headquarters Thursday morning.

Kariuki is linked to Africa Spirits which was raided last Friday, and 21 million fake Kenya Revenue Authority excise duty stamps recovered.

In issuing the summons Wednesday, DCI boss George Kinoti said the directors of the firms under investigation are required to report to the DCI Headquarters at 8am Thursday.

“It is an offence under Section 52(2) of the National Police Service Act 2011 to fail to comply with this requisition.”

Among the directors sought are those of Africa Spirits Limited, Signature Wines (HK) Limited, Golden Valley Properties Limited, Gemtal Limited, Claudine Mathis, Lionsbridge Limited, Kigumba Limited, Axis Logistics Limited and WOW Beverages Limited.

The raid at the Africa Spirits factory in Thika started last week, with two officials already charged in court, but the operation was accelerated last Friday with the presence of Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet and DCI boss Kinoti.

A statement issued on Friday by the Kenya Revenue Authority said Africa Spirts are the manufacturers of portable spirits including Glen Rock, Legend Black, Blue Moon, Legend Brandy among others.

“We suspect the ethanol might have been smuggled into the country from Tanzania,” said Githii Mburu, a Commissioner of Intelligence at KRA.

More than 300,000 litres of undeclared ethanol was seized there.

DCI boss Kinoti told Capital FM News that the factory would remain sealed until the end of the security operation.

He said an investigation is underway to establish if any government official or agency was colluding with the factory in doing illicit business.