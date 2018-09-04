Exam centres engaged in early-exposure to be shut: Ministry

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 4 – The Ministry of Education has vowed to sustain reforms in the administration of this year’s national examinations with the addition of 40 secured examination containers to deter early exposure.

Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed told examination centre managers drawn from Nairobi County on Tuesday the ministry had adopted recommendations based on an assessment of the administration of national examinations last year with a view of making this year’s process even more credible.

“Sustainability is at the heart of our reforms. Without that we risk making all the success we’ve achieved so far simply a flash in the pan. We’ve vowed that this will not be the case,” she said.

“The issues noted in the administration of last year’s examination have been looked at and rectified. That, as required by the President, will form the basis of a credible and fair exam this year,” the CS assured.

Speaking at the forum with centre managers, Principal Secretary in the State Department of Education, Belio Kipsang said centres that expose examinations to candidates will be discontinued and the examination process terminated.

Kipsang warned that examiners will not mark examinations where candidates have been exposed to the exams prematurely.

“Those who’re in charge of the centres will face the full wrath of the law and as for the candidates we shall not further engage them doing an exam that we know we shall cancel after all,” he said.

“If we get you on early exposure that will mark the end of the process for you,” Kipsang told the centre mangers gathered at Pangani Girls High School.

Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) Chairperson Prof George Magoha said the agency was fully committed to credible examinations while ruling out reports of leakages.

Prof Magoha who spoke at the same venue with CS Mohamed and PS Kipsang said KNEC will not renege on its reform agenda that seeks to cement the credibility of Kenyan examinations.

“I arrived this morning from Ntimaru where I personally checked on preparedness. Even when our staff say they’ve delivered forty additional containers, we shall go and confirm,” the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Nairobi said.

Prof Magoha said he expected credible results and even better, compared to last year.

“Change in leadership has not made changed anything. Nobody should imagine that the new CS is not firm enough,” said the ex-VC.

According to a timetable released by KNEC, candidates sitting for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) are due for rehearsals on October 29 with examinations following from October 30 to November 1.

The KCPE exams will begin with Mathematics and English papers being administered on day one, Science and Kiswahili of day two, and Social Studies and Religious Studies on the final day.

Candidates sitting for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) are due for rehearsals on November 2 with examinations scheduled to start on November 5.

KCSE candidates will start off with Mathematics Alternative A and B, and Chemistry Paper 1 and 2.

The examinations will conclude on November 28 with Home Science (Practical), Art and Design (Practical), Wood Work (Paper 1), Metal Work (Paper 1), Power Mechanics (Practical), Electricity (Paper 2), Drawing and Design (Practical), Aviation Technology (Paper 1), and Computer Studies (Practical).

Results for both KCPE and KCSE are expected to be out not later than December 18.