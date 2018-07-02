Kisumu Girls High School closed after protests

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 2 – The Kisumu Girls High School has been closed indefinitely after students went on a rampage, due to the transfer of their Principal, paralyzing learning.

According to a teacher at the institution, the students destroyed school property while chanting slogans against the new principal.

They accused the new principal of high handedness after she did away the entertainment session which is usually on the weekends. “They have destroyed the office of the principal, the anger is over the scrapping of entertainment session usually on weekends.”

Some teachers were injured in the fracas and the students were given an hour to vacate the school.

“They had bruises on their bodies as a result of stones being hurled by the students,” said the teacher.

A teacher at the school reported that the county education director Miss Sabina Aroni gave the directive to the students to leave school. “They have been given one hour to vacate school, they are packing now. The destruction in the school is unbearable.’

The former principal swapped with the current principal at Lugulu Girls.