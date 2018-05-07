Scholars distance Islam from practice of Female Genital Mutilation

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – Muslim leaders have delinked the islamic religion from female genital mutilation saying the act is not only criminal but also sinful according to Islamic laws.

The Chief Kadhi of Kenya Sheikh Ahmed Hussein, addressing the press on Monday, said the practice has no basis in Islam, and those found practicing should be held responsible for violating the law.

“Islam prohibits the mutilation of human’s organs and we have not found any source that attributes to Islamic laws that a mutilation should be done to an organ of a human being, therefore the sanctity and the dignity of human beings must be preserved,” he said.

Sheikh Ahmed said there is a difference between culture and religion saying that pastoralist communities that practice FGM do it as culture and not religion and it is therefore not supported by Islamic law.

According to the Demographic and Health Survey of 2014, 21 per cent of women in Kenya have undergone FGM; the practice is nearly universal in the North Eastern region at 98 per cent compared to eastern region at 26 per cent.

The practice is rampant in Kisii, Mandera, Wajir, Narok, Tana River, Tharaka Nithi and Kajiado Counties.

Others are Westpokot,Baringo, Nyamira, Migori, Bungoma, Samburu, Isiolo, Marsabit, Elgeyo Marakwet, Embu and Meru.

Female Genital Mutilation has been outlawed in Kenya but the above communities still practice it and insist on its benefits.

The FGM Act, 2011 classifies FGM as an offence with a penalty of imprisonment of not less than three years or a fine of not less than Sh200,000 or both.