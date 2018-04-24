Cartels have ganged up to fight me, says Sonko

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has criticized his opponents and cartels who have ganged up to fight him over his leadership style.

The Governor, who was speaking after hosting Wiper Leader and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka in his office, said that many people are fighting his leadership because he has sealed all corruption loopholes.

The governor said that his focus is to serve Nairobians and not to listening neither to react to what cartels are saying.

“Your Excellency (Musyoka) we inherited a dead system in which huge amounts of money have been swindled. We have since fixed all the loopholes and we shall not allow graft to thrive in Nairobi,” Sonko told Musyoka.

He also said under his leadership, the county has fixed other problems, among them the new Mbagathi Hospital with well equipped dialysis centre to assist kidney patients.

The new Mbagathi Hospital has assisted in serving the high number of patients who were flocking to Kenyatta National Hospital.

Mama Lucy Hospital in Embakasi is now fully operational after it was installed with an oxygen plant, 20 modern theatre beds, radiology machines and MRI equipment among others.

“We are also in process of getting a permanent solution to hawkers. We are building modern markets in Karandini, Mwariro and City Park,” said Sonko.

The former VP Musyoka applauded Governor Sonko’s efforts in fighting corruption and providing quality services to Nairobians.

“I’m very happy with your new decision to construct a state-of-the-art recycling plant in Dandora, which will resolve the garbage problem in this city,” said Musyoka.

Other world cities like in Dubai in UAE are tremendously doing great work in dealing with the issue of garbage.

Musyoka said Nairobians elected a hands-on governor, who should be allowed to lead for two terms.

“You should go for 10 years. What you doing to Nairobians is so remarkable and encouraging,” said Musyoka.