Kariuki sworn in as Attorney General, Noordin as DPP

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 28 – Paul Kihara Kariuki becomes the seventh Attorney General of the Republic of Kenya following his swearing-in Wednesday afternoon.

A son to Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji, Noordin, becomes the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Both of them took their oaths of office in the presence of President Uhuru Kenyatta at a ceremony held at State House, Nairobi.

Kariuki replaces Githu Muigai who tendered his resignation to the President last month and Noordin succeeds Keriako Tobiko who is now the Cabinet Secretary for Environment.

The two appointees received Parliament’s approval just this morning with the legislators expressing confidence in their competence.

In his contribution to the debate, Minority Leader John Mbadi urged Kariuki – as chief legal advisor – to advise the government to respect court orders.

Majority Leader Aden Duale on his part voiced the expectation that Haji will, in his role as Chief Prosecutor, fearlessly confront grand-corruption and incitement.