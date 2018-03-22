AG nominee Paul Kihara to be vetted Thursday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – The nominee for the position of Attorney General, Justice Paul Kihara, will be vetted Thursday morning by the National Assembly Committee on Appointments.

President Uhuru Kenyatta submitted his name to Parliament for vetting following the resignation of Githu Muigai.

The session will also give NASA lawmakers an opportunity to join their Jubilee Party colleagues in scrutinizing Kihara following Wednesday’s submission of names of Opposition MPs who will sit in the committee, a factor that has been attributed to the pact between President Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga.

Last year, Minority Leader John Mbadi maintained that the Opposition would not nominate members to the crucial committee because they did not recognize the legitimacy of President Kenyatta.