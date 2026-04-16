Afey Elders Back Businessman Guliye in Mandera North 2027 MP Contest

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 16- The Afey family, part of the Jibrael lineage within the larger Degodia clan, has formally endorsed Abdi Yunis Guliye as its preferred candidate for the Mandera North parliamentary seat, ahead of 2027 general election.

In an official statement issued by family elders, the endorsement followed what they described as “extensive consultations, thoughtful deliberations, and a unified consensus” among community leaders.

The elders said their decision was anchored on Guliye’s track record, citing his long-standing engagement in community support initiatives, particularly during periods of severe drought that have repeatedly affected pastoralist livelihoods in Mandera County.

“Leadership is not defined by words alone, but by actions, sacrifice, and loyalty,” the statement read, adding that Guliye had demonstrated “integrity, compassion, and a deep-rooted connection” to the people of Mandera North.

Guliye, a businessman and philanthropist, was praised for mobilising resources and offering support to vulnerable households during crises, with elders noting that he remained present “when many retreated.”

The endorsement places him in a growing field of potential contenders seeking to unseat the incumbent Bashir Maalim Abdullahi, who has held the seat since 2017.

Mandera North politics, often shaped by clan dynamics and local consensus-building, is expected to intensify as aspirants consolidate grassroots backing in the run-up to the polls.

The Afey family elders called on the wider electorate to rally behind Guliye, framing their endorsement as a step toward unified leadership in the constituency.

“We call upon all members of our community and the broader electorate of Mandera North to unite behind his candidacy and support a leader who has proven his commitment through both service and sacrifice,” the statement said.