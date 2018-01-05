Mbugua named State House Comptroller, Waita Chief of Staff

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 5 – Former Nakuru Governor Kinuthia Mbugua is the new State House Comptroller replacing Lawrence Lenayapa who now been nominated as an ambassador to the Netherlands.

This is contained in changes made by President Uhuru Kenyatta Friday afternoon where he announced the promotion of the immediate former Rift Valley Regional Coordinator Wanyama Musiambo to the position of Deputy Head of Public Service.

At the same time, Kenyatta has retained Joseph Kinyua as the Head of Public Service while Nzioka Waita who heads the Presidential Delivery Unit takes up the additional role of the Chief of the Staff.

“The Head of Public service will continue to be Joseph Kinyua; the Deputy Head of Public Service will be Wanyama Musiambo. The Chief of Staff and Head of Presidential Delivery Unit will be Nzioka Waita. The Comptroller of State House will be Kinuthia Mbugua,” he said.

During Kenyatta’s first term in office, Waita was poached from Safaricom where he was the Director of Corporate Affairs to head the President’s Delivery Unit.

Under his new position, Waita “will now be in charge of the President’s Delivery Unit, the Office of the Budget Management, Performance Contracting and Oversight Office and State Corporations Oversight Office.”

Lenayapa’s appointment is subject to parliamentary approval as outlined in the Constitution and Standing Order 45 which states: “The Committee on Defence and Foreign Relations shall conduct a hearing on the proposed appointment and shall, unless otherwise provided in law, table its report in the House within 14 days of the date on which the notification was received.”