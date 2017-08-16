Spaniard Jese joins Stoke on loan from PSG

Shares

PARIS, France, Aug 16 – Spanish forward Jese has joined Stoke City on a season-long loan from Paris Saint-Germain, the two clubs announced on Wednesday.

“Jese was a man in demand when PSG made it clear they would allow him to leave on loan and we’re delighted he has chosen to join us,” said Stoke chief executive Tony Scholes.

“He hasn’t had the happiest of periods in his career in Paris but he’s still only a young man and is hungry to make a big impression in the Premier League.”

The 24-year-old Spanish youth international only joined PSG from Real Madrid a year ago but failed to establish himself in the French capital and spent the second half of last season on loan at his native Las Palmas.

He won the Champions League twice with Real and was top scorer when Spain lifted the European Under-19 Championship in 2012.

He is Stoke manager Mark Hughes’s sixth signing of the season joining the likes of Darren Fletcher, Kurt Zouma, Maxim Choupa-Moting, Bruno Martins Indi and Josh Tymon at The Potters.

Jese scored 12 goals in 63 La Liga appearances for Real before joining PSG for 25 million euros ($29 million) but his chances of forcing his way into the Parisian first team slimmed following the world record signing of Brazilian superstar Neymar.