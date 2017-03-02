Prisons’ trio set for debut in league opener

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 2 – Kenya Prisons women’s volleyball club’s new recruits are expected to make their debut for the former champions in the opening leg of Kenya Volleyball Federation set for Friday in Nyeri County.

Prisons named a relatively weaker side, including three new signings for the opening leg to be staged at Kamkunji ground to give the young stars a taste of league competition after learning of the late withdrawal of their fiercest opponent, Kenya Pipeline from the opening leg.

Pipeline, who were set to play Prisons in Nyeri pulled out of the leg to concentrate their efforts in the forthcoming continental assignment set for early next month in Tunisia. As such, Prisons who will be out in search of their first league title since 2013 will only have one league match against Mount Kenya University.

The three; Tereza Eweet, Pamela Masaisai ( Kwanthanze) and Meldine Sande(Mukumu) joined Prisons this year and are expected to play a key role as the club tries to build a new squad.

Most of the senior players who started then club about 10 years ago are understood to be on their way out with inside sourced saying that some may not be in the technical bench’s plans this campaign.

Setter Joy Lusenaka who has been an understand study of Jane Wacu for the last four years since she joined the club will be given full match in Nyeri with reports that Wacu may not travel with the team.

Wacu was however included in the squad but source close to her says she will not travel to her home county. Wacu whose future at Prisons is getting darker with each passing day will be taking part in a reality TV show this coming weekend and as a result will not travel with the team. Reliable reports also indicate Wacu may move to a new club this year.

With captain Loice Jepkosgei and Lydia Maiyo out of the traveling squad, only Everlyn Makuto and libero Judith Tarus are the other most experienced players in the squad.

Others are Emmaculate Chemutai, Edith Wisa, Gladys Wangui, Ann Lowem, Sherin Chepkemboi, Joan Chelagat and Yvonne Wavinya.

Nairobi Water men’s and women as wells as Kenya Prisons men also shelved their league matches. The withdrawal of Water women leaves only Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) with a duel against Mount Kenya University.

KCB who made massive recruitment this season will also give four new recruits their debut as they take on the student. The new catch includes Joyce Njeri, Lucy Sakon’g, Dorcas Jepleting and Shalin Maiwa. SaLome Wanjala and Elisheba Jepkemboi will not travel with the team.

Full fixture

Men: MKU vs KPA, Forest Rangers vs Prisons Mombasa, GSU vs Nairobi Peisons, Prisons Mombasa vs Prisons Nairobi, KDF vs AP Kenya, KPA vs Western Prisons

Women

Kenya Prisons vs MKU, KCB vs MKU