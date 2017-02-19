Mourinho faces Chelsea return in FA Cup quarters

Shares

London, United Kingdom, Feb 19- Jose Mourinho will have to get past former club Chelsea if FA Cup holders Manchester United are to keep their hopes of retaining the trophy alive following the quarter-final draw on Sunday.

Giant-killers Lincoln – the first non-league side into the last-eight in over a century after beating Premier League side Burnley on Saturday – could have a lucrative trip to Arsenal should the Gunners beat another non-league side Sutton on Monday.

Arsenal’s fellow north London side Tottenham will host another giantkiller in Millwall, who ousted ailing champions Leicester from the competition on Saturday despite being down to 10 men.

The other quarter-final pitches struggling Premier League outfit Middlesbrough at home to the winner of the replay between Championship high-fliers Huddersfield and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

‘Boro manager Aitor Karanka crossed swords with Guardiola when the former was Real Madrid assistant manager and the latter in charge of Barcelona.

Draw for FA Cup quarter-finals made on Sunday:

Chelsea v Manchester United

Middlesbrough v Huddersfield/Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur v Millwall

Sutton United/Arsenal v Lincoln

Ties to be played March 10-13