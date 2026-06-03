Why Harambee Starlets boss Odemba is unhappy with Tanzanian giants Simba Queens

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3, 2026 – Harambee Starlets head coach Beldine Odemba has laid bare the intense bureaucratic and logistical hurdles stretching her technical bench to the limit as the team finalizes preparations to depart for the Four Nations Tournament in Zambia.

While the international invitational showpiece in Lusaka offers a golden opportunity to test the squad’s mettle, Odemba’s plans have been heavily disrupted by late club releases, player unavailability, and questionable communication from domestic and regional teams.

Speaking candidly as the team expects the final contingent to report, Odemba confirmed that several key players will completely miss the crucial June FIFA international window.

“Right now the mood is good, we don’t have all the players yet because teams are officially releasing players today and we are looking forward to see them in camp. This is the second year we are doing this, with foreign-based players, we will miss Enez and Lillian because of work permutations. We were working on it hoping they would be out by today but unfortunately, that won’t be possible so they are going to miss this window,” Odemba explained.

The tactician also took direct aim at clubs in the Tanzanian Premier League, particularly heavyweights Simba Queens, accusing some teams of using deceptive tactics to avoid releasing Kenyan internationals.

“Also Simba decide who to release. Most of the time we call players and get letters from them that they are unable to release certain players. Sometimes they follow up with medical reports that the players are not fit, but you see the players still featuring in the league. It has not been easy especially with communication, but we hope we can do something from the office, from the federation, so that we can see how we can work together. So we will also be missing players from the Tanzania league,” Odemba lamented.

Locally, the challenges persist.

While the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women’s Premier League has already concluded, leaving local stars without active match fitness, some clubs have lagged behind in releasing players.

“So far Ulinzi have not yet reported,” Odemba noted. “They were to report after their Western and Nyanza tour.”

To cushion the camp against these high-profile absences, the technical bench has moved quickly to adjust the roster, recalling elite teenage prodigy Marion Serenge and attacker Violet Nanjala to assess their current competitive conditions.

“We have already started preparations, we always hope for players to report in good time so we can start preparations in good time especially the local players since our league is over and we do not have competitive matches,” she said. “That is where we are at the moment. We had to recall Marion Serenge, we had to recall Violet to come in and see where they are.”

Despite the friction, the ultimate vision remains perfectly intact.

The fixtures in Lusaka on June 6th and June 9th will act as a brutal litmus test against high-caliber opposition to gauge tactical readiness before the final countdown to the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Odemba has urged the government to fast-track funding and administrative backing to ensure the team can transition seamlessly into international training camps, including a highly anticipated camp in Europe.

“We are looking forward to a good tournament and looking forward to learn and understand where we are, because after that we will have very few days of preparation before the WAFCON. We need this to ensure we work on everything that we need to work on,” she said.

Odemba added: “I urge the government to help us get an early camp. I understand that we have another camp outside, maybe we shall go to France as earlier planned, and we hope to have some training and friendly matches at home. Otherwise, we are looking forward to the WAFCON and the goal still remains the same: to play for the World Cup qualifiers.”