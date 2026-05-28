Ready To Conquer Samburu As Geco Tribe Chargers Gear Up for 2026 Rhino Charge

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – All eyes will be on Samburu this weekend as the 37th edition of the Rhino Charge brings together competitors, conservationists, and adventure enthusiasts for one of Kenya’s toughest off-road motorsport events.

Among the teams expected to attract attention this year are the Geco Tribe Chargers, who head into the competition confident after months of refining their vehicle and preparations ahead of the demanding conservation challenge.

The Rhino Charge is sponsored by Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) through its premium heritage beer brand White Cap Lager, which is also supporting four participating teams this year including Geco Tribe Chargers, EV Explorers, Bush Babes, and Charging Hippos as part of its broader commitment to conservation and sustainability.

Speaking ahead of the event, Geco Tribe Chargers driver Mateus Finato said the team has focused heavily on improving the car’s reliability following lessons learned from previous editions of the competition.

“With Rhino Charge you can never be fully ready, but we are in a good place,” he said. “Every year we try to improve the car little by little. We worked on areas that failed previously, especially around the transmission and the winch setup, and so far the car is moving very well and we are happy with the progress.”

The Geco Tribe Chargers have maintained the same core team over the years, something Finato says has helped strengthen coordination, trust, and experience within the group.

“The team has stayed together and that experience always adds value. We understand each other better now and that helps a lot in an event as demanding as the Rhino Charge,” he explained.

Geco Tribe Chargers of Car 46 in action during the 2025 Rhino Charge held in Baringo.

This year’s competition heads to Samburu County, a region Finato says the team is especially excited about due to its dramatic landscapes and challenging terrain.

“Samburu and the whole northern region of Kenya are always special places to visit. Areas like Matthews Range, Namunyak, Wamba, and Archer’s Post are incredible destinations. We are expecting a very difficult Charge, but with the improvements we have made to the car, we believe we can overcome any terrain,” he said.

Beyond the motorsport challenge, Finato noted that conservation remains the driving force behind the team’s continued participation in the Rhino Charge.

“For us as Geco, the Rhino Charge is our way of giving back to nature and the places we enjoy so much. We are car enthusiasts, but what makes this competition special is knowing that everything we do from building the cars, raising funds, bringing people together, ultimately supports conservation, wildlife protection, and the preservation of Kenya’s water towers,” he said.

Finato also praised the support the team continues to receive from White Cap, describing the partnership as one built on shared values around conservation and sustainability.

“We work with White Cap throughout the year and deeply appreciate the support they have given us over time. Partnering with a brand that shares the same values around conservation, protecting wildlife, and protecting Kenya’s natural heritage is something we truly value. Having them support us and the other teams is a blessing and we are genuinely honoured,” he said.

The 2026 Rhino Charge, organized by Rhino Ark Charitable Trust, has attracted a full entry list of 65 competition vehicles and continues to raise critical funds for conservation initiatives across Kenya’s key ecosystems and water towers.