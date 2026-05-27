Scent of 2029 World Championships grows stronger as officials inspect Kasarani, Nyayo stadia - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Athletics Kenya technical director Ibrahim Hussein (in blue jacket) speaks with officials from World Athletics during a tour of Kasarani Stadium. PHOTO/SPORTS KENYA

Athletics

Scent of 2029 World Championships grows stronger as officials inspect Kasarani, Nyayo stadia

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27, 2026 – In a statement, Sports Kenya — the body tasked with maintenance of stadia around the country — revealed that the officials looked at various facets of the facilities to ascertain preparedness for the global competition.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The delegation inspected key facilities including the athletics tracks, grandstands, and planned infrastructure upgrades, while technical teams provided detailed briefings on the country’s preparedness and hosting capability,” the statement read.

Accompanying the visitors were Athletics Kenya (AK) officials led by technical director Ibrahim Hussein and national executive committee (NEC) member Kennedy Tanui.

Hussein is the chair of the bidding committee, which has thus far submitted the requisite documents.

In evaluating Kenya’s readiness, the World Athletics officials are expected to consider venue and training facilities; logistics and safety, as well as financial backing.

Kasarani has been fronted as the hosting venue with Nyayo designated as the warm-up/training area.

The country is hoping to become the first African nation to stage the prestigious competition, following a failed bid to do so in 2025.

Part of the reason Tokyo was preferred to Nairobi was the huge infrastructural developments required for Kasarani compared to the former, which had a ready, world-class venue in the form of Japan National Stadium.

With Kasarani and Nyayo currently undergoing renovations for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), Kenya might just be able to convince World Athletics that the country will be ready in 2029 with a world-class venue to hold the competition.

“Kenya’s bid reflects the nation’s strong athletics heritage and ambition to bring the World Athletics Championships to African soil for the very first time,” Sports Kenya said.

Nonetheless, it won’t be an easy pick for World Athletics, with a plethora of countries also salivating for the opportunity to host the championships — some of them already boasting superior facilities than Kenya.

They include London (United Kingdom), Rome (Italy), Munich (Germany), Seoul (South Korea), New Delhi (India) and Addis Ababa (Ethiopia).

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020