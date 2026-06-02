Aviator Players Can Now Claim Up to Ksh10,000 in Freebets on Chezagame

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 2 – Kenyan betting enthusiasts have a reason to smile after Chezagame unveiled what is being touted as the biggest Aviator freebet promotion ever offered by a betting company in the country.

The gaming platform has introduced Aviator Freebet Rains worth up to KSH 10,000, giving players a chance to claim massive freebets directly inside the Aviator game chat while playing.

Unlike ordinary promotions, the Freebet Rains randomly drop in the Aviator chat room, allowing active players to quickly claim the rewards before they are snapped up by other users. The initiative has already generated excitement among Aviator fans, with many describing it as a game-changer in the betting space.

Speaking during the launch, Chezagame CEO Kelvin Mwando said the promotion is open to all players.

“The Sh10,000 Aviator Freebet Rains can be claimed by anyone playing Aviator on Chezagame. We wanted to create something bigger than anything the market has seen before, and this is our way of rewarding players while making the Aviator experience even more exciting.”

Industry observers say the promotion is among the largest freebet giveaways ever introduced specifically for Aviator players, setting a new benchmark for customer rewards.

Also commenting on the promotion, Brian Ukaya, Head of Operations at Chezagame, said the company is rewarding the players who have made Aviator one of the most popular games on the platform.

“These Freebet Rains are a gift to our loyal customers who continue to play Aviator on Chezagame every day. We appreciate their support and wanted to give them an opportunity to enjoy bigger rewards than ever before.”

Players wishing to participate simply need to log in to Chezagame, launch the Aviator game and keep an eye on the Aviator chat where the Freebet Rains are released. Once a rain drops, players can claim their share instantly and continue flying for more winnings.

With Freebet Rains worth up to KSH 10,000, Chezagame is positioning itself as the home of the biggest Aviator rewards in Kenya, and players are already rushing to the game hoping to catch the next rain before it disappears.

The message is simple: Enter Aviator, watch the chat, claim the rain, and fly higher with Chezagame.