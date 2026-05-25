Nuno meeting Hammers hierarchy over future

LONDON, England, May 25, 2026 – West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo is meeting senior management on Monday to assess the impact of relegation to the Championship amid a belief he is likely to leave the club.

Nuno refused to say whether he would remain at London Stadium in the aftermath of failing to prevent the club dropping out of the Premier League for the first time since 2011.

The former Wolves, Tottenham and Nottingham Forest manager signed a three-year deal with the Hammers in September.

Despite improved form toward the end of the season, including a final day 3-0 victory over Leeds, West Ham paid the price for a poor start, followed by a run of 10 games without a win from the beginning of November to the middle of January.

Chairman David Sullivan and vice-chairman Daniel Kretinsky are likely to be the key voices in the meeting.

West Ham sources have indicated relegation will cost the club around £200m in lost income at a time when finances are already stretched.

The Hammers made a £104m loss in their most recent accounts to 31 May 2025 and are predicted to lose another large sum this season.

Sales appear inevitable, with midfielder Mateus Fernandes on Manchester United‘s list of central midfielders they are interested in.

Skipper Jarrod Bowen is also coveted by a number of Premier League clubs, although he didn’t want to talk about that when interviewed by Match of the Day after the Leeds game.

“It’s still very, very raw,” the forward said. “Talking about futures is disrespectful to the club, the fans, everything like that. This club deserves to be in the Premier League. Our aim now is to get this club back into the Premier League.”