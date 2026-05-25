Could title win start period of dominance for Arsenal?

LONDON, England, May 25, 2026 – It’s been a long wait, but after 22 years Arsenal finally have their hands on the Premier League trophy once more.

The success completes Mikel Arteta’s remarkable transformation of the club across nearly seven years, now taking the biggest step of all to become domestic champions.

His side have shrugged off the tag of ‘nearly men’ after three successive second-place finishes and now, with the trophy drought ended, thoughts can move to the future.

“That was beautiful,” Arteta said after lifting the Premier League trophy for the first time, hoisting it aloft at Selhurst Park following Sunday’s 2-1 win against Crystal Palace.

“Look at the joy of all of the people, they have been waiting for this for so long. We have had difficult moments along the way but it is all worth it when you see that kind of reaction.

“Now it is time to enjoy and take the manager hat off.

“I think we showed an incredible connection, commitment and courage. Everything around us has fuelled our desire to do it.”

And with a Champions League final against Paris St-Germain on Saturday to look forward to, this could be the start of a period of real dominance for the Gunners.

Why could it be period of dominance?

A big reason why this league win is such an important psychological moment for Areteta and Arsenal, is that the Arsenal manager was able to overcome long-time friend and mentor Pep Guardola.

The City boss, leaving after 10 seasons in charge, has been the reason for so much of Arsenal‘s recent disappointment. With Arteta now getting the best of his former colleague, the time for sustained success could be now for Arsenal.

Last season’s title rivals Liverpool finished 25 points behind the Gunners and there is a debate about whether current manager Arne Slot is the right man to get them back into title contention.

Manchester United, although rejuvenated by Michael Carrick, are not back as regular challengers just yet and Chelsea have had a disappointing season and finished in mid-table.

Arteta has already shifted the messaging to his players about how their mentality will change now that they are league winners as he urges them to add more silverware to their collection.

“I said to the boys that this shirt now represents something else.” Arteta said in his post-match press conference.

“We are the champions, and that brings a lot of confidence and a different kind of presence and energy to it.

“But as well, another kind of responsibility and my job now and [that of] everybody at the club is going to be lift those standards now and achieve much more, because I think we are capable of doing it.”

Why Arsenal can go to the next level and keep winning

Arteta has already said that he wants “to have the parade with two big trophies” as he sets out to win the Champions League for the first time in Arsenal‘s history.

Arsenal backed Arteta with around £250m of spending last summer as they looked to increase the quality and depth of their squad and they brought in players like Viktor Gyokeres and Martin Zubimendi, who were categorised as ‘win now’ signings.

Arteta wants to build a legacy of sustained success at the Gunners and once the Champions League final is over, focus will move to tying him down to a new contract.

Initial talks have been had and will increase in pace as all parties work to have the new contract sorted before next season.

The Gunners are going to invest again in the transfer market this summer with co-chair Josh Kroenke already saying that Arteta is going to backed.

“If anyone deserves this, it’s this group.” Kroenke said to Sky Sports after the Arsenal trophy lift.

“[We are invested] emotionally, financially, everything. This club means the world to us.

“I think it took some people a few years to realise what that really meant but we have great people, players and coaches. We just have to continue providing the resources to do magical things like they did this season.

Arsenal‘s football leadership, with Josh Kroenke, CEO Richard Garlick, director of football operations James King and sporting director Andrea Berta alongside Arteta, are looking to recruit a midfielder, left-winger and striker. However, some money will have to be recouped too after last year’s big spending.

And with success secured, his level of influence and the transformation complete, now could be the time for Arteta to develop Arsenal into serial winners.