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Kenya Lionesses' Faith Livoi (right) receives her award from Kenya Rugby Union chair Harriet Okach. PHOTO/RUGBY AFRICA

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Lionesses star reveals secret of star performance against ‘noisy neighbours’ Uganda

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25, 2026 – Following the Kenya Lionesses’ emphatic 43-10 victory over Uganda to kick off their Rugby Africa Women’s Cup campaign on Saturday, star utility Faith Livoi has opened up about the tactical discipline that drove the clinical performance.

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While the scoreline reflected absolute dominance at the RFUEA Grounds, Livoi revealed that the victory was the direct result of sticking to a meticulous game plan designed to neutralize Uganda’s physical threats.

Reflecting on the match, Livoi admitted that the Lady Cranes provided the heavy, bruising battle the technical bench had anticipated, but praise belonged to Kenya’s collective composure.

“The game went well, as we expected. We know Uganda really came tough on us but we did our best, we played as a team and the win came. We used our structure, what we used to train for, and it worked out well for us,” Livoi stated.

That rigid execution allowed the Lionesses to cross the whitewash seven times, asserting their authority early in the round-robin tournament and keeping pace with tournament favorites South Africa, who earlier walloped Madagascar 64-05.

Livoi’s individual performance in the wide channels earned her the official Player of the Match award.

While she remains one of the first names on the team sheet for the national side, the veteran took the accolade in stride with a touch of confidence.

“I didn’t expect to be awarded the player of the match. It felt good, but I’m used to it now,” she smiled.

However, beneath the elite athlete’s confidence was a deeply personal milestone.

Livoi dedicated the trophy and the victory to her son, Kerry, noting that the balancing act of motherhood and test rugby serves as her ultimate motivation whenever she puts on the national jersey.

With the first hurdle cleared, the Lionesses’ attention shifts immediately to their second fixture against Madagascar on Wednesday.

If Livoi and the rest of the squad can maintain the same tactical discipline and structure that dismantled Uganda, Kenya will be in prime position when they face the ultimate test against Madagascar on Wednesday and South Africa at the end of the week.

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