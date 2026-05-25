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Shujaa co-captain George Ooro in action. PHOTO/KENYA RUGBY

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Tight-lipped Shujaa ready to shock stronger opponents at World 7s Championships Series

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25, 2026 – “We will not talk much until after France but we want to promise you that we will man up in the two legs.”

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This was the parting shot from national men’s rugby 7s co-captain George ‘Japolo’ Ooro as they packed their bags for the World Sevens Championships Series in Valladolid, Spain and Bordeaux, France.

Kevin ‘Bling’ Wambua’s charges remain hopeful of securing passageway to the Division 1 of the prestigious competition, one season after they were relegated to the second tier.

Shujaa flattered to deceive in the first leg of the series in Hong Kong, finishing seventh after a 21-7 win over France in their final encounter.

They began with a 14-5 loss to Australia in Pool C, losing 28-12 to New Zealand in their next encounter before salvaging their campaign with a 17-10 win over the United States.

A narrow 26-22 loss to South Africa in the main cup quarterfinals put paid to their mini-resurgence before their subsequent win over the French.

In Valladolid, set for this weekend (May 29-31), Ooro and Co have it all to do as they come up against familiar foes.

A Pool A opener against Australia on Friday afternoon (1:12 pm) will be followed by another African derby against the Boks in the evening (6:08 pm).

Their final encounter is on Saturday afternoon (2:01 pm) against Great Britain.

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