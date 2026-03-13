Duplantis Breaks Own World Pole Vault Record In Uppsala

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 13 – World and Olympic champion Mondo Duplantis added another centimetre to his own world pole vault record, clearing 6.31m at the Mondo Classic – a World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver meeting – in Uppsala on Thursday.

The pole vault superstar had no failures on his way to his record-breaking performance, opening with 5.65m before scaling 5.90m and 6.08m at the first time of asking.

Norway’s Sondre Guttormsen finished second with 6.00m, his second six-metre vault of the season.

Zachery Bradford, Sam Kendricks and Kurtis Marschall all cleared 590m to place third, fourth and fifth respectively.

More to follow…