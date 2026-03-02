Set-pieces mean Premier League no longer a joy – Slot

LIVERPOOL, England, March 2, 2026 – Liverpool manager Arne Slot says most Premier League games are no longer a “joy to watch” and his “football heart doesn’t like” the emphasis on set-pieces this season.

Of the total scored in the league this season, 27.5% have been non-penalty set-piece goals – the second-highest rate since 2009-10.

Arsenal‘s prowess from set-pieces has been a key part of their title challenge, with their 16 goals from corners – three more than anyone else – equalling the most in a Premier League season.

All three of Liverpool‘s goals in the first half of their 5-2 win against West Ham United on Saturday came from corners.

Set-piece coach Aaron Briggs left Anfield on 30 December and Slot’s side have scored the most goals in the league from set-pieces in 2026, excluding penalties.

“You have to accept it,” said Slot. “I think it’s mainly here in the Premier League. If I watch other leagues I don’t think there’s so much emphasis on set-pieces.

“If I watch an Eredivisie game, which I still do, I see goals being disallowed and fouls on goalkeepers being given and I think ‘wow, that’s a big difference’. Here, you can almost hit a goalkeeper in his face and the referee still says ‘just go on’.

“Do I like it? My football heart doesn’t like it. If you ask me about football, I think about the Barcelona team from 10, 15 years ago. Every Sunday evening you were hoping they would play.

“Now, most of the games I see in the Premier League are not for me a joy to watch but it’s always interesting because it’s so competitive.

“That is what makes this league great because there is so much competitiveness. Everyone can win against everyone.”

Slot accepted that set-pieces are the “new reality of the Premier League” and believes it could even become a theme at junior level.

“We aren’t going to change it,” added the Dutchman as he previewed Tuesday’s game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“I just wouldn’t be surprised if you went to watch a Sunday League match now and the 16-year-olds were completely focused on set-pieces.”

Wirtz should return next week

Slot has suggested Florian Wirtz is poised to miss the back-to-back games against Wolves this week because of the back injury he sustained in the warm-up against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

The Germany playmaker missed Liverpool‘s win against West Ham and is most likely to return in the Champions League game against Galatasaray on 10 March.

“I don’t have anything different to say to what I said on Saturday,” said Slot.

“The game on Tuesday will probably come too soon, and maybe the game on Friday as well.

“But let’s see how it all ends up. We hope to have him back sometime next week, maybe a bit earlier or a bit later, but that is the timescale.”