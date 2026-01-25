Kapaito, Erambo score as Tusker drown KCB in Kenya Premier League tie - Capital Sports
Tusker Eric Kapaito dribbles away from KCB Amatton Samunya. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kenyan Premier League

Kapaito, Erambo score as Tusker drown KCB in Kenya Premier League tie

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 25, 2026 – Tusker notched their first win of the year with a 2-1 triumph over Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) in a Kenya Premier League tie at the Kasarani Annex on Sunday afternoon.

Chrispin Erambo put the brewers ahead in the 67th minute, firing a long range volley past KCB goalkeeper Elvis Ochieng’.

Erick Kapaito then doubled the advantage in the 84th minute with a calm finish beyond the keeper.

New signing Omar Chirchir stepped off the bench to pull a consolation for the bankers.

The win brings Tusker’s tally to 27 points in seventh place thus far, nine adrift of co-leaders Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards.

Sitting in eighth place, the bankers now boast 25 points.

More to follow…

