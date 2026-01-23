Defending champion Korir faces world champion Simbu in Boston

LONDON, England, January 23, 2026 – Organisers have confirmed that eight of the top 10 finishers from last year’s Boston Marathon – including winner John Korir and world champion Alphonce Simbu – will return to the World Athletics Platinum Label road race on April 20.

Korir’s 2:04:45 victory in Boston last year came just six months after he triumphed at the 2024 Chicago Marathon.

The Kenyan capped his 2025 season with victory at the Valencia Marathon, clocking a PB of 2:02:24.

Tanzania’s Simbu finished second in Boston last year, just ahead of Kenya’s Cybrian Kotut, who also returns to Boston this year.

Kenya’s Benson Kipruto – winner of the 2021 Boston Marathon, 2022 Chicago Marathon, 2024 Tokyo Marathon, and 2025 New York City Marathon – also returns to Boston.

Kipruto is the first man in history to win all three of the US-based Abbott World Marathon Major races.

“Boston holds a special place in my heart, as I won my first major there in 2021 and have finished third twice,” said the Olympic bronze medallist. “I look forward to starting my 2026 season and racing a fast group of men in April.”

In total, the men’s field features 25 men who have bettered 2:07 for the marathon distance.

Additional international stars include Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands, the 2021 Olympic silver medalist and 2024 New York City Marathon winner, and Sydney Marathon champion Hailemaryam Kiros of Ethiopia.

Ethiopia’s Lemi Berhanu, the 2016 Boston Marathon champion, returns on the 10th anniversary of his win, while Alex Masai, third in Chicago last year in 2:04:37, will make his Boston debut.

Conner Mantz, who placed fourth in Boston last year before replicating that position in Chicago with a North American record of 2:04:43, leads a deep US contingent.

Two-time Olympic medallist Galen Rupp, Clayton Young, Biya Simbassa, Houston Marathon winner Zouhair Talbi and CJ Albertson will all take to the start line.

Men’s field

Benson Kipruto (KEN) 2:02:16

John Korir (KEN) 2:02:24

Cybrian Kotut (KEN) 2:03:22

Abdi Nageeye (NED) 2:04:20

Lemi Berhanu (ETH) 2:04:33

Hailemaryam Kiros (ETH) 2:04:35

Alex Masai (KEN) 2:04:37

Alphonce Felix Simbu (TAN) 2:04:38

Mohamed Esa (ETH) 2:04:39

Conner Mantz (USA) 2:04:43

Yohanes Chiappinelli (ITA) 2:05:24

Benard Biwott (KEN) 2:05:25

Kennedy Kimutai (KEN) 2:05:27

Zouhair Talbi (MAR/USA) 2:05:45

Richard Ringer (GER) 2:05:46

Sondre Moen (NOR) 2:05:48

Galen Rupp (USA) 2:06:07

Akira Akasaki (JPN) 2:06:15

Tebello Ramakongoana (LES) 2:06:18

Andy Buchanan (AUS) 2:06:22

Gemechu Dida (ETH) 2:06:45

Hendrik Pfeiffer (GER) 2:06:45

Rory Linkletter (CAN) 2:06:49

Biya Simbassa (USA) 2:06:53

Tsegay Weldlibanos (ERI) 2:07:35

Patrick Tiernan (AUS) 2:07:45

Clayton Young (USA) 2:08:00

CJ Albertson (USA) 2:08:17

Yemane Haileselassie (ERI) 2:08:25

Alex Maier (USA) 2:08:33

Amaury Paquet (BEL) 2:08:44

Sam Chelanga (USA) 2:08:50

Daniel Mesfun (USA) 2:08:51

Ben Preisner (CAN) 2:08:58