Newly Crowned African Champions Senegal Return Home To Heroic Welcome  

DAKAR, Senegal, Jan 20 – Newly crowned Africa champions Senegal landed in Dakar to a hero’s welcome, greeted on the tarmac by the Head of State and members of government, before thousands of supporters filled the airport.

Fireworks, car horns, and chants echoed through the city as Senegal prepared a victory parade scheduled for today.

Sanctions may still loom, but for now, Senegal celebrates a hard-earned title, savored proudly after a final that shook African football.

Senegal’s AFCON 2025 triumph will be remembered as much for its chaos as for its glory. The final against Morocco, meant to crown a tournament praised for its organization, spiraled into disorder in the dying moments.

After a Senegalese goal was disallowed, a foul on Brahim Diaz led to a decisive penalty for Morocco, igniting fury in the stands and on the pitch.

Supporters clashed with stewards, players briefly left the field under the instruction of coach Pape Thiaw, and the match stopped for nearly fifteen minutes before order was restored.

What followed shifted the narrative once again. Brahim Diaz missed his Panenka, Pape Gueye struck decisively, and Senegal held firm through a tense finish to claim a second AFCON title.

Criticism rained down on the Moroccan star, while Sadio Mané and his teammates ascended to legendary status. Even as CAF and FIFA opened reviews into the events of the final, the sporting outcome remained unchanged: Senegal stood on top of Africa once more after a brutal and emotionally charged contest.

