KCB set sights on Wanyore in hunt for Kenya Cup glory - Capital Sports
KCB RFC players in action during their Kenya Cup match against Strathmore Leos at Ruaraka. PHOTO/KCB RUGBY CLUB FACEBOOK

Kenya Cup

KCB set sights on Wanyore in hunt for Kenya Cup glory

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 8, 2026 – Nine-time Kenya Cup champions KCB RFC will be aiming to secure their fourth consecutive win of the season when they face Nakuru RFC in a Kenya Cup away fixture on Saturday.

The bankers have enjoyed a blistering start to the campaign, recording emphatic victories over Impala (87–5), Kisumu (41–10) and Strathmore Leos (72–14).

Despite the dominant performances, KCB currently sit third on the league table with 15 points, level with leaders Kabras Sugar RFC and Menengai Oilers.

Kabras and Oilers, however, hold a superior points difference of 242 and 217, respectively, compared to KCB’s 171 after the opening three rounds.

Speaking ahead of the Nakuru encounter, KCB RFC Head Coach Andrew Amonde expressed confidence in his side’s form and ambitions.

“We have had a fairly good start to the season with three major wins, and we would wish to keep it that way as the season progresses,” the former Shujaa captain said.

With their sights firmly set on reclaiming the Kenya Cup title, KCB have bolstered their squad through strategic signings, bringing in Richel Wangila and Sheldon Kahi from Kenya Harlequins, Richard Liva from Impala, Michael Odhiambo from Daystar Falcons, as well as unattached players Owen Otieno, Bernard Omukati, Kevin Sikutwa and Nelson Meaki.

Amonde noted that the reinforcements will deepen competition within the squad as the season unfolds.

“This addition, together with the team that we already have, will give us a competitive edge across various competitions this season. While most may not feature directly in the starting lineup, we believe that they will earn their spot with time and thus offer a competitive environment both internally and externally,” he said.

Meanwhile, in the Eric Shirley Shield (ESS), the KCB Cubs will host KU Blak Blad in a Match Day 4 encounter at the KCB Sports Club, Ruaraka, on the same day.

The Cubs currently top the Eastern Conference standings with 15 points and a points difference of 118.

Defending champions Menengai Oilers lead the Western Conference on the same number of points but with a superior points difference of 194.

