Usain Bolt revealed as Ultimate Legend

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sept 9 – Jamaican sprint superstar Usain Bolt has been announced as the ‘Ultimate Legend’, as excitement continues to build ahead of the first edition of the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest.

The Ultimate Championship – to be held for the first time from 11-13 September 2026 – will help to take the sport to another level, as Bolt did in the sprints during an incredible career that saw him break multiple world records, claim 19 senior global titles and provide countless iconic moments on the track.

In his role as the one and only Ultimate Legend, Bolt will collaborate with World Athletics in the promotion of the new global season-ending championship that will see the world’s top-ranked track and field athletes compete head-to-head to decide who is truly the best on the planet.

Bolt’s unveiling as the Ultimate Legend follows the announcement last month of world pole vault record-holder Mondo Duplantis as the inaugural Ultimate Star.

It marks the first time that Bolt has stepped into such an athletics role, as he uses his passion for and status within the sport to promote the new event to the world.

“The idea behind the World Athletics Ultimate Championship is brilliant: the absolute best of the best facing off against each other – all the major global stars, big money, even bigger personalities, no excuses – to see who gets bragging rights as the Ultimate Champion. Let’s just say I would have loved to be competing in this box-office championship,” said Bolt.

“I’m honoured to take on the role of Ultimate Legend to help spread the word, as athletics remains a huge part of my life. I saw our sport go through many changes during my time on the track and it’s important that athletics continues to innovate. This new global championship will help to showcase and grow track and field and its incredible stars.”

World champions and Olympic champions will clash with Wanda Diamond League winners and the year’s best performing athletes during three intense sessions of action at the National Athletics Centre.

Twenty-six athletes have already automatically qualified as reigning individual Olympic champions and more will soon join the list, as winners at the upcoming World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 – which will be attended by Bolt – will also secure automatic qualification.

“The title of Ultimate Legend is fitting for one of the true icons of our sport,” said World Athletics President Sebastian Coe.

“Usain transcends athletics. He continues to elevate the profile of the sport and inspire athletes around the globe, proving what is possible – on and off the field of play. As we look forward – developing new ways to showcase the sport and discovering new stars – it is important to also look back and recognise the trailblazers who have paved the way and captured the imaginations of generations of athletics fans.”

Hungary’s Secretary of State for Sports Dr. Ádám Schmidt said: “Similar to other major international sporting events in Hungary, one of our main goals with hosting the Ultimate Championship is to ensure that by watching the fantastic competitions of the very best athletes live, as many of our compatriots as possible can gain experiences that will inspire them to commit to regular sports themselves.

“It is a great pleasure and honour for us that the best of the best will visit us, not only on the track, but also beyond it. Usain Bolt is a special figure of the athletics family who can inspire young people all over the world. I am confident that with his help, the Ultimate Championship will be just as successful and popular as the 2023 World Championships in Budapest were.”

Bolt will be promoting the Ultimate Championship – with the one-year-to-go milestone for the inaugural event on Thursday 11 September – at the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. As a guest of World Athletics, Bolt is set to attend select evening sessions at the Japan National Stadium and make a special appearance during the championships being held from 13-21 September.

The Ultimate Championship has been created to ensure that every athletics season culminates with a major global championship with real meaning for athletes, fans, media and broadcasters.

It is the next major global flagship outdoor track and field championship in the calendar after the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25.