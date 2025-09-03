Ex-Gor coach McKinstry not expecting red carpet reception on return to Kenya - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Gambia National Football Team coach Jonathan McKinstry. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Harambee Stars

Ex-Gor coach McKinstry not expecting red carpet reception on return to Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 3, 2025 – Gambia national football team coach Jonathan McKinstry expects a hostile reception when they face Harambee Stars in a World Cup qualifier match on Friday evening.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The North Irishman expects a capacity crowd to turn up at the Kasarani Stadium and rally behind the home team.

“It is always nice to come back but ultimately we are here for business. The aim is to try and collect three points…we know that is not going to be easy. We expect a sort of hostile environment because the Kenyan fans will come in their tens of thousands. We saw that with the CHAN (African Nations Championships) with how they rallied behind their team,” McKinstry said.

The former Gor Mahia coach is returning to Kenya for the first time since he led the record Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions to their 20th and 21st title in 2022/23 and 2023/24.

Gor
Former Gor Mahia head coach Jonathan McKinstry with club chairman Amrose Rachier. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

McKinstry hopes to continue his good omen with the Kasarani Stadium — the venue for Friday’s clash.

It is here that Gor beat Nairobi City Stars in 2023 to win their 20th crown.

“Obviously Kasarani holds good memories for me. The last two games I played here were trophy winning games in terms of the Charity Shield and the Premier League in 2022. However, all of that doesn’t count…we have to go out and put a good performance and try to win the game,” the former Rwanda national team coach said.

Gambian players train at the Kasarani Annex on Tuesday. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

He will have watched his opponents’ rebirth at the just-concluded CHAN where they cruised to the quarterfinals despite making their maiden appearance in the continental competition.

The Kenyans have been a team reborn under South African Benni McCarthy who has instilled an attractive brand of football, newfound confidence, coupled with defensive solidity.

“Fighting spirit…there are a lot of things that the new coach has changed. He has given a lot of chances to domestic players. You will remember when I worked here, I said I felt that there was a lot of players who deserve to play in the national team,” McKinstry said.

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 3-3 draw in Abidjan, Ivory Coast — in what was McCarthy’s first game in charge of Harambee Stars.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020