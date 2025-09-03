Ex-Gor coach McKinstry not expecting red carpet reception on return to Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 3, 2025 – Gambia national football team coach Jonathan McKinstry expects a hostile reception when they face Harambee Stars in a World Cup qualifier match on Friday evening.

The North Irishman expects a capacity crowd to turn up at the Kasarani Stadium and rally behind the home team.

“It is always nice to come back but ultimately we are here for business. The aim is to try and collect three points…we know that is not going to be easy. We expect a sort of hostile environment because the Kenyan fans will come in their tens of thousands. We saw that with the CHAN (African Nations Championships) with how they rallied behind their team,” McKinstry said.

The former Gor Mahia coach is returning to Kenya for the first time since he led the record Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions to their 20th and 21st title in 2022/23 and 2023/24.

Former Gor Mahia head coach Jonathan McKinstry with club chairman Amrose Rachier. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

McKinstry hopes to continue his good omen with the Kasarani Stadium — the venue for Friday’s clash.

It is here that Gor beat Nairobi City Stars in 2023 to win their 20th crown.

“Obviously Kasarani holds good memories for me. The last two games I played here were trophy winning games in terms of the Charity Shield and the Premier League in 2022. However, all of that doesn’t count…we have to go out and put a good performance and try to win the game,” the former Rwanda national team coach said.

Gambian players train at the Kasarani Annex on Tuesday. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

He will have watched his opponents’ rebirth at the just-concluded CHAN where they cruised to the quarterfinals despite making their maiden appearance in the continental competition.

The Kenyans have been a team reborn under South African Benni McCarthy who has instilled an attractive brand of football, newfound confidence, coupled with defensive solidity.

“Fighting spirit…there are a lot of things that the new coach has changed. He has given a lot of chances to domestic players. You will remember when I worked here, I said I felt that there was a lot of players who deserve to play in the national team,” McKinstry said.

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 3-3 draw in Abidjan, Ivory Coast — in what was McCarthy’s first game in charge of Harambee Stars.