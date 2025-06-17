Canada secures Formula 1 until 2035 as Thai GP moves closer

MONTREAL, Canada, Jun 17 – Canada has secured its future on the Formula 1 calendar until at least 2035 on the same day as a grand prix in Thailand moved a step closer.

F1 has signed a four-year extension to its deal with the governments of Quebec and Canada for a race in Montreal on the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, which first hosted F1 in 1978.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s cabinet has approved a bid to host a street race in Bangkok.

The approval of the funding for the race was a necessary step before Thailand could move forward with talks on a contract with Formula 1.

Thai government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub told a news conference that the bid for a race from 2028-32 is worth 40bn Thai baht (£907m).

The plan is build a 3.54-mile circuit on a route around the Chatuchak Park area north east of the city centre.

The Thai government hopes the F1 race will help promote tourism, which is a key driver of the country’s economy.

Canada’s event had been in some doubt after complaints about the organisation and logistics of the event last year led to a stern warning from F1 president Stefano Domenicali.

But a new plan for this year’s race ensured traffic flowed much more smoothly, and the deal that was due to run until 2031 has now been extended by four years.

A statement from F1 said: “In recent years, the promoter, Octane Racing Group, has made significant investments in the event, modernising infrastructure to meet the growing demands of F1 as the sport continues to expand globally.

“This investment will continue and be vital in continuing to enhance the event in the years ahead.”

From next year, Canadian organisers have also acquiesced to F1’s long-held desire to move the race to late May so it can be twinned with the Miami Grand Prix, to help the sport’s attempt to reduce carbon emissions by eliminating the need for teams to fly across the Atlantic on two separate occasions.