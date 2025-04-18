‘Maddest’ game I’ve played in – Man Utd’s Maguire

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANCHESTER, England, April 18, 2025 – Manchester United defender Harry Maguire says their 5-4 win against Lyon was the “strangest game” he has ever played in.

The England centre-back scored the second of two goals in the 120th minute of extra time to send United through to the semi-finals of the Europa League with a 7-6 aggregate victory.

Lyon, who had been 2-0 down on the night, scored four times without reply and had Corentin Tolisso sent off, before conceding three times in seven extra-time minutes.

The fixture was the first in European history in which five goals were scored in extra time, while United became the first club to score twice in the 120th minute of a European tie.

Maguire, who was named United captain in 2020 under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but was stripped of the armband under Erik ten Hag in 2023, said the victory was one of his career highlights.

“It was an incredible feeling to score that winner in such an important game, in a game that was full of emotion and the strangest, maddest game I’ve ever played in or witnessed,” said Maguire.

“I’ve been here six years now and I’ve had some great times and some bad times as well.

“I think that game pretty much summed up my time at this club, to be honest.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I don’t know how I would have felt if I had come here and been speaking to you after a 4-2 defeat – it’s not even worth trying to think about that.”

United had been cruising in the first half, taking a 2-0 lead into half-time after goals from Manuel Ugarte and Diogo Dalot.

But Tolisso’s header halved the deficit 19 minutes from time, before Nicolas Tagliafico equalised six minutes later.

Despite being reduced to 10 men, Lyon took the lead on aggregate through Rayan Cherki in extra time before former Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette scored a fourth from the penalty spot.

Lyon’s players celebrated Lacazette’s effort 11 minutes from time by running towards the away end, at the other end of the pitch to where the penalty was taken.

“I think they [Lyon] thought they’d won it, the way they were celebrating,” said Maguire.

“That gave us more of an incentive to turn the game around.

“I think the worst feeling was that we felt we’d thrown it away, rather than lost the game at that moment, and how we managed to get ourselves into that situation, because even going into extra time at 2-2, the momentum was back with us with the sending off, we shouldn’t end up in that situation.

“We’ve got to do far better than that if we want to win this competition – we can’t be doing that and be leaving it to turn it around in that situation.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Youngsters to see out league season

United boss Ruben Amorim says he will trust the “kids” to guide the club through the remainder of the Premier League season in order to rest some of his senior players for Europe.

United will face Spanish side Athletic Bilbao in the semi-finals, after their 2-0 aggregate win against Rangers.

The competition is now United’s main focus, despite having six matches to play in the remainder of a Premier League campaign which sees the 20-time champions of England floundering in 14th.

The United boss noted Portuguese duo Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot were both suffering from fatigue as Thursday’s epic encounter drew to a close.

It means 17-year-old striker Chido Obi, who is not registered to play in Europe, is likely to play some part against Wolves at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The same is also true of full-back Harry Amass, who came on for Patrick Dorgu for the final 20 minutes against Lyon, defenders Jaydan Kamason and Godwill Kukonki and midfielder Jack Moorhouse, who were all on the bench.

Striker Gabriel Biancheri has been on the fringes of the first team, as have Darren Fletcher’s twin sons Jack and Tyler Fletcher.

If former Arsenal defender Ayden Heaven has recovered from the setback he suffered as he closed on full fitness after a recent ankle injury, he will be involved too given how much the 18-year-old impressed in his four first-team outings before last month’s international break.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“It is not the best moment or the best season to put kids in because they need a strong base to really show what they can do,” said Amorim.

“But in this moment you need to do it and sometimes you have some surprises.

“I can be honest, Ayden [Heaven] just played because we had a lot of injuries in that moment. But today I think of him as my player. When he is ready he is facing the competition in the team because he is ready to play.

“You don’t know. Amass did really well today. Chido when he played, did quite well. It is a difficult moment and not the right moment for the kids to play. But if we have to do it, we will.”

It is not known yet whether senior defenders Noussair Mazraoui or Victor Lindelof will be involved against Wolves.

Mazraoui was taken off at half-time and Lindelof had a planned substitute appearance scrapped after they were alerted independently to medical issues at home.

“It was the same for both,” he said.

“Sometimes you don’t control these things but everything is OK now. I know football is really important but there are things that are more important. They will be ready to play the next game.”