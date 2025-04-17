Olympic Conquerors Beatrice Chebet, Emmanuel Wanyonyi Reign Supreme At 2024 SOYA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 17 – Olympic champions Beatrice Chebet and Emmanuel Wanyonyi were the toast of the night after being crowned the 2024 Sportswoman and Sportsman of the year in a glamorous Sports Personality of the Year Awards (SOYA) gala hosted at Nairobi’s Kenyatta International Convention Center Thursday Night.

The black-tie annual event saw Double Olympic champion and 10,000m world record holder Chebet defeat 2023 SOYA Sportswoman of the year Olympic 1500m champion and world record holder Faith Kipyegon as well as marathon world record holder Ruth Chepng’etich who made a top three shortlist.

The year 2024 was a successful year for the diminutive Chebet after opening the season with a World Cross Country title defense, then went on to smash the 10,000m world record at the Prefontaine Diamond League setting a new time of 28:54.14 before wrapping the year with a double gold at the Paris Olympics in 10,000m and 5000m. She also won the Diamond League trophy.

On the other hand, Wanyonyi cruised to his first Olympic Games gold, following his victory in the men’s 800m in Paris Games and won the Diamond League trophy.

-More to follow-