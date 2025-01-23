Sports CS Mvurya: Talanta Sports City Stadium Will Be Ready In December

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 23 – The 60,000-seater Talanta Sports City Stadium that is under construction, will be ready in December this year, according to Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports Salim Mvurya.

Mvurya on his maiden visit at the facility on Thursday since he assumed the office early this year, was pleased with the works of the Chinese based contractor (China Road and Bridge Corporation), who built among other big projects the Standard-Gauge Railway.

At the moment, the facility is on its third decker where the terraces are being put up. Talanta Sports City Stadium view during Sports CS Mvurya’s visit on January 23, 2025. Photo/ALEX ISABOKE

“From the briefing and from what I have seen the stadium will be ready in December. I am happy with the progress and also with other stadiums (Nyayo and Kasarani). There is a lot of work going on in all departments like the terraces and the VIP stand, so it’s progressing well and will be ready in time,” Mvurya said after the inspection.

Mvuyra added, “many football fans in the country are keenly following the progress of this facility because we (Kenya) alongside Tanzania and Uganda will be hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, as their minister, I assure them it will be ready and they will enjoy the game football.”

The Talanta Sports City Stadium that sits on a 45.64 hectares along Nairobi’s Ngong Road, will have an outdoor training field, standard athletic field and one rugby training ground. Talanta Sports City Stadium view during Sports CS Mvurya’s visit on January 23, 2025. Photo/ALEX ISABOKE

The CS confirmed that works at Nyayo Stadium is completed after the floodlights were put up, as well as the changing rooms, CAF offices and playing surface.

At the Kasarani Stadium, the CS also confirmed that the canopy roof has been completed.

Both Kasarani and Nyayo will host the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) that was postponed to August this year.

Other facilities to be worked on are the Kipchoge Keino and Eldoret’s 64 Stadium in Uasin Gishu County as well as the Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.