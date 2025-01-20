Underdog Djokovic must ‘raise his game’ for Alcaraz

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MELBOURNE, Australia, January 20, 2025 – Labelling Novak Djokovic as an underdog at the Australian Open is unfamiliar territory.

Djokovic is Melbourne’s greatest men’s champion after winning 10 singles titles and he remains in the hunt for a record-extending 11th triumph on Sunday.

But the 37-year-old Serb has a huge obstacle in his way to even make this year’s semi-finals – Spanish third seed Carlos Alcaraz.

The pair meet in a blockbuster quarter-final at about 10:00 GMT on Tuesday.

But what seventh seed Djokovic gives away to 21-year-old Alcaraz in age and ranking is countered by his vast experience.

“Novak has been playing well but he’s going to have to raise his game,” said former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra.

“On this form, Alcaraz will win the match, but champions do raise their level and we’ve seen that from Djokovic time and time again.”

Djokovic triumphed when the pair last played – in the Paris 2024 Olympics final – but Alcaraz has won their past two meetings at a Grand Slam tournament.

Alcaraz outlasted Djokovic over five sets in the 2023 Wimbledon final before demolishing his out-of-sorts opponent, who had knee surgery less than six weeks before, to retain the All England Club title last year.

Djokovic avenged those losses on faster grass courts by landing Olympic gold, a high-octane performance over three sets on the slower Roland Garros clay earning him a 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-2) win.

“Carlos is a very dynamic, explosive player. Incredibly talented and a charismatic player,” said Djokovic, who has won a record 24 Grand Slam men’s titles.

“We’ve had some long battles, long exchange kind of matches. They remind me of my match-ups against [Rafael] Nadal in terms of the intensity and the energy on the court.”

Djokovic knows he is likely to need the same intensity over five sets on the quick Melbourne surface.

The most eagerly-anticipated match of the Australian Open so far will be the first time they have played at a hard court major.

“It is not often that Djokovic is an underdog in Melbourne, it’s probably been 15 years since he was,” added Australian Cash.

Why Djokovic believes he can beat anyone in Melbourne

The statistics behind Djokovic’s dominance at Melbourne Park speak for themselves.

As well as the record 10 titles, he has won a remarkable 98 of his 107 main-draw matches since his 2005 debut.

Djokovic, with new coach Andy Murray in his corner, dropped sets in each of his opening wins over American teenager Nishesh Basavareddy and Portuguese qualifier Jaime Faria.

His past two victories, against seeds Tomas Machac and Jiri Lehecka, were completed in straight sets.

After beating Lehecka on Sunday, Djokovic said: “I wasn’t thinking about Alcaraz before winning this match, which again I didn’t see myself as a clear favourite.

“I’m really glad to be able to beat both Machac and Lehecka in straight sets.

“That encourages me to believe I can win against any opponent really on a good day when I’m feeling my best.”

The signs that Djokovic’s invincibility is waning

The feeling is Djokovic cannot outlast the very best of his younger opponents over five sets like he used to.

Jannik Sinner’s comfortable victory in last year’s Melbourne semi-final – ending Djokovic’s 33-match winning streak spanning six years – damaged the Serb’s aura of invincibility.

Sinner and Alcaraz evenly splitting the four major titles last year added further evidence that the changing of the guard was finally happening.

It was the first year since 2017 – and only the second since 2011 – that Djokovic did not win a Grand Slam.

But while many are labelling Djokovic as Tuesday’s underdog, Alcaraz insists his opponent is far from past it.

“He is experienced but when we are seeing him playing he seems like he is young again, said the four-time major champion, who is aiming to become the youngest man in the Open era to win a career Grand Slam.

“It is unbelievable. He is in really good shape.”

Will more controversy have an effect?

Not for the first time, Djokovic finds himself at the centre of controversy in Melbourne.

He refused to do the usual on-court interview after beating Lehecka in protest against Australian host broadcaster Channel Nine because of on-air comments made by presenter Tony Jones.

Jones called Djokovic “overrated” and a “has been” before adding “kick him out” – a reference to the player’s 2022 deportation from Australia.

Jones later apologised and said it was “banter”.

Djokovic insisted the row would not further “fuel his fire” but the crowd’s reaction will be interesting on Tuesday.

While public opinion swelled against him in 2022, Djokovic received a warm welcome when he returned to Melbourne Park in 2023 and normally receives adoring support.

“The crowd could be tough on Djokovic,” said Australian former world number one Pat Rafter.

“Alcaraz is pretty well liked and after what happened the other night with Djokovic they might react negatively.

“But Djokovic also likes confrontation.”