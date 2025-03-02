Shrewsbury player sent off after 13 seconds in disastrous League One defeat

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PETERBOROUGH, England, March 1, 2025 – Shrewsbury Town striker John Marquis was sent off just 13 seconds into their 3-1 League One defeat at Peterborough, equalling the fastest red card from the start of a game in English professional football.

The Shrewsbury captain’s dismissal matches the record set by former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Kevin Pressman in 2000 for handling outside the area.

Marquis claimed his unwanted place in the record books when he caught Posh’s former Chester and Leicester defender Sam Hughes with his elbow – and referee Martin Woods reached for his red card.

Shrewsbury boss Gareth Ainsworth afterwards defended his skipper.

“I don’t think it was a red card,” he told BBC Radio Shropshire. “John’s devastated in the dressing room to be sent off.

“He has tried to put his arm across the centre-half, rather than leading with his arm and trying to whack him.

“That’s two different things. You’ve got to use your common sense and say ‘it’s a bit dangerous mate and it’s a yellow card’. Not a straight red. All the fans are baying for it. The bench is up in arms, it’s hard for the ref, but come on.”

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson added: “It’s a first time for everyone where the first action results in a red card. John’s gone up to challenge and the referee made his mind up quick.”

Tayo Edun broke the deadlock for Posh in the eighth minute when he scored straight from his inswinging corner.

Mal Benning equalised from the penalty spot six minutes later after Shrewsbury’s George Lloyd was bundled over inside the box.

Posh goalkeeper Jed Steer – the hosts’ midweek EFL Trophy semi-final hero – did well to stop Taylor Perry putting the visitors ahead before Malik Mothersille restored the hosts’ lead when he tapped home Abraham Odoh’s cross 10 minutes before the break.

Morgan Feeney kept Shrewsbury in the game when he headed Odoh’s strike off the line on the hour while Steer tipped substitute Jordan Shipley’s strike over the bar.

But, in the ninth minute of stoppage time, Chris Conn-Clarke scored his first Peterborough goal from Odoh’s cut-back to seal a huge three points in their own relegation battle and move Ferguson’s men four points clear of danger.

“”It’s a massive win for us,” said Ferguson. “It’s the most important game of the week and we managed to win it. It’s capped off a good week.

“We made it difficult for ourselves. We missed so many chances. But we deserved to win. We just didn’t finish them off as quickly as everyone would have liked. They made us nervous and edgy because of the way they sat in.”

Shrewsbury drop to the bottom of the table with 12 games left – now eight points adrift of safety.

Ainsworth felt there were a number of decisions that went against his side and “dictated the game”.

“Just before their corner when they score the ball is unbelievably out of play,” he said. “I don’t think the assistant is quick enough to see it. That goes against us.

“After we get one penalty, you’re still allowed to give two penalties. There’s a blatant penalty on George Lloyd as he goes through.

“It’s not even a corner and the ref gives us a corner. It’s either a goal kick or a penalty. It’s just going against us. But I’m really proud again with the never-ending support from the fans for my players on the pitch.”

Match details supplied by PA Media.