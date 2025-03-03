Fulham condemn 'abhorrent' Bassey abuse - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sierra Leone forward Jonathan Morsay (L) is chased by Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey (R) during a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Group A qualifier in Abuja on June 9, 2023.

English Premiership

Fulham condemn ‘abhorrent’ Bassey abuse

Published

LONDON, England, March 3, 2025 – Fulham have condemned the “abhorrent” racist and homophobic online abuse directed at defender Calvin Bassey following Sunday’s FA Cup penalty shootout win at Manchester United.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Nigeria defender Bassey, who scored the opening goal at Old Trafford, shared some examples of the unsavoury abuse he had received on social media.

“We strongly condemn this abhorrent behaviour which has no place in football or society,” Fulham said in a statement.

“Such actions are entirely unacceptable, and we stand in full support of Calvin Bassey, who will continue to receive our full backing.

“We will do everything in our power to work with the relevant authorities in identifying the perpetrators of these vile messages and taking the strongest form of action against them.”

In a statement, the Premier League said that it is “appalled by the abuse” and that it will offer “our full support to Calvin and the club”.

It added: “We work with social media companies and authorities to help ensure any individuals found guilty of discrimination face the strongest possible consequences.”

Bassey’s online abuse follows recent cases involving Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, England defender Kyle Walker, Newcastle United’s Joe Willock and Manchester City’s Khadija Shaw.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In a recent interview with BBC Sport, Samuel Okafor, chief executive of anti-discrimination body Kick It Out (KIO), said the level of abuse in English football had “reached crisis point”.

Bassey’s goal was cancelled out in the second half by Bruno Fernandes, with the game staying level at 1-1 at the end of 90 minutes and extra time.

Victor Lindelof and Joshua Zirkzee missed for United in the shootout to send the Cottagers into the quarter-finals, where they will host Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved