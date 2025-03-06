2025 WRC Safari Rally Receives Sponsorship Worth Ksh 65 million

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 – Betika, through its initiative Betika na Community announced its partnership with the 2025 WRC Safari Rally as the Official Entertainment Partner in a deal worth Ksh 65 million.

The exciting collaboration will see the firm bring a unique blend of motorsport thrill and high-energy entertainment to fans across three public spectator stages—Soysambu, Morendat Farm, and Hells Gate.

In addition to delivering an immersive entertainment experience, the brand has also extended their sponsorship of rally icon Carl Tundo and Ishmael Azeli for the 2025 WRC Safari rally.

Tundo will be joined by his long-time navigator Tim Jessop in the Ford Fiesta R2, while Ishmael will be navigated by John Kadivane, behind the wheel of a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX.

Tundo will be looking to defend his Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) category of WRC Safari Rally title that he won last year as he also takes on the WRC2 category, with Ishmael running in the local KNRC category.

As part of the partnership, Betika has also procured over 15,000 pieces of merchandise for the WRC stewards to enhance their experience as well during the rally.

Speaking at the unveiling event in Nairobi, Betika Group CEO Mutua Mutava emphasized the brand’s commitment to supporting Kenyan motorsport and providing unforgettable experiences for fans.

“We are excited to deepen our involvement in motorsport through this partnership with the WRC Safari Rally. This time around we are creating an atmosphere of fun and excitement while supporting local talent and enhancing the fan experience. We are also thrilled to sponsor Carl and Ishmael again this year, and we hope they will have good outings,” said Mutava.

“We will set Public Rally Villages at Hells Gate, Soysambu, and Morendat Farm. These villages are the places where fans can immerse themselves in the action, cheering on their favorite drivers, and enjoying the sport with family and friends. Trust me, you won’t want to miss the magic of being right in the heart of it all.” He added.

WRC Safari Rally CEO Charles Gacheru commended Betika’s commitment to promoting motorsport in Kenya.

“We welcome Betika on board as our Official Entertainment Partner. Their involvement will not only elevate the fan experience but also support our drivers as they represent Kenya on the global stage,” said Gacheru.

Entertainment forms a core part of the WRC Safari Rally, enhancing the overall event experience for fans and creating a festive atmosphere, we are confident that this partnership will make the 2025 edition of the rally one of the most exciting and engaging yet.”

Betika’s presence during the WRC Safari Rally will include a day party at the Morendat spectator stage, featuring a mix of RnB, Amapiano, and Afrobeats performances from top local and international artists and DJs. Fans can also expect exciting merchandise giveaways.

The 2025 WRC Safari Rally will take place from March 19 to 23, 2025 and will serve as the third round of the 2025 World Rally Championship.