Doncic leads Lakers to sixth straight win

LOS ANGELES, United States, March 3, 2025 – Luka Doncic scored 29 points as the Los Angeles Lakers continued their revival with a 108-102 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The guard also recorded six rebounds and nine assists for the Lakers, who have won their past six matches.

Doncic, who joined the Lakers from the Dallas Mavericks as part of a three-way trade last month, has scored at least 20 points in four of the past five games.

LeBron James scored 17 points and provided nine assists and rookie Dalton Knecht added 19 points off the bench for the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points for the Clippers, who have lost five of their past six games.

The win lifted the Lakers up to second in the Western Conference, while the Clippers stay sixth in the final play-off place.

Three players were ejected after a melee in the third quarter as Western Conference leaders the Oklahoma City Thunder won 146-132 at the San Antonio Spurs.

San Antonio’s Julian Champagnie and Thunder’s Kenrich Williams and Luguentz Dort were sent off for their involvement in the incident.

Jalen Williams scored a career-high 41 points for the Thunder, who have won three straight games.

De’Andre Hunter scored 32 points, including a three-pointer with 30 seconds remaining in overtime, as Eastern Conference leaders the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 133-129 at home.

Second-placed the Boston Celtics beat the Denver Nuggets 110-103 at home to claim their first win in three games.