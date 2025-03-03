Doncic leads Lakers to sixth straight win - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Dallas star Luka Doncic takes a shot

Basketball

Doncic leads Lakers to sixth straight win

Published

LOS ANGELES, United States, March 3, 2025 – Luka Doncic scored 29 points as the Los Angeles Lakers continued their revival with a 108-102 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The guard also recorded six rebounds and nine assists for the Lakers, who have won their past six matches.

Doncic, who joined the Lakers from the Dallas Mavericks as part of a three-way trade last month, has scored at least 20 points in four of the past five games.

LeBron James scored 17 points and provided nine assists and rookie Dalton Knecht added 19 points off the bench for the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points for the Clippers, who have lost five of their past six games.

The win lifted the Lakers up to second in the Western Conference, while the Clippers stay sixth in the final play-off place.

Three players were ejected after a melee in the third quarter as Western Conference leaders the Oklahoma City Thunder won 146-132 at the San Antonio Spurs.

San Antonio’s Julian Champagnie and Thunder’s Kenrich Williams and Luguentz Dort were sent off for their involvement in the incident.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Jalen Williams scored a career-high 41 points for the Thunder, who have won three straight games.

De’Andre Hunter scored 32 points, including a three-pointer with 30 seconds remaining in overtime, as Eastern Conference leaders the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 133-129 at home.

Second-placed the Boston Celtics beat the Denver Nuggets 110-103 at home to claim their first win in three games.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved