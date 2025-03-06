BCLB boss Mwikali Honored with Regulatory Alliance Award in Nigeria - Capital Sports
BCLB boss Mwikali Honored with Regulatory Alliance Award in Nigeria

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 –  Kenya’s Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) chairperson Jane Mwikali Makau has been recognized with the prestigious Regulatory Alliance Award 2025 at the AGE Lagos Summit, a leading gaming and regulatory forum in Africa.

The award recognizes her efforts in unifying gaming regulations across Africa, promoting cooperation between countries, and maintaining high regulatory standards.

Under Mwikali’s leadership, Kenya has become a model for responsible gaming, emphasizing integrity, compliance, and industry best practices.

Dr. Makau’s recognition highlights the impact of BCLB in establishing a structured and well-regulated gaming sector in Africa.

Former Interior CS Kithure Kindiki, now Deputy President, appointed Makau to chair the Board in 2022. The appointment runs for the next three years.

According to National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority (NWHSA) website in which she has served as a director, Makau is an ordained Reverend at Freedom Embassy with branches in Kenya, Liberia and USA.

She is also the chairperson of Strategy, Technical & Business Development Committee and a member of Governance Risk and Audit Board Committee (GRAC).

In this article:
