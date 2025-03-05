Odhiambo stars as Gor make mincemeat of Kariobangi Sharks - Capital Sports
Austine Odhiambo celebrates against Kariobangi Sharks. PHOTO/FKF PREMIER LEAGUE

Kenyan Premier League

Odhiambo stars as Gor make mincemeat of Kariobangi Sharks

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 5, 2025 – FKF Premier League champions Gor Mahia came from behind to beat Kariobangi Sharks in a midweek league encounter at the Dandora Stadium, Nairobi on Wednesday evening.

Fortune Omotto put the slumboys in the lead after 26 minutes but Alpha Onyango levelled for K’Ogalo at the stroke of halftime with a shot from just outside the danger area.

Austine ‘Rolls Royce’ Odhiambo then put the 21-time league champions in the lead with sumptuous freekick in the 50th minute.

Odhiambo then collected a brace two minutes later, stepping onto the penalty spot to convert past Sharks’ keeper Sebastian Wekesa.

The win takes Gor tally to 39 points from 22 games, three adrift of leaders Kenya Police and two less than second-placed Tusker FC, both of which have played a game more.

On the other hand, Sharks are placed 14th with 24 points, just two better than bottom-placed Nairobi City Stars.

