Tough luck for Kenyans as Ethiopians grab Tokyo Marathon crowns
From left: Ethiopia's Deresa Geleta and Tadese Takele, and Kenya's Vincent Kipkemoi Ngetich pose with their medals. PHOTO/TOKYO MARATHON FOUNDATION

Athletics

Tough luck for Kenyans as Ethiopians grab Tokyo Marathon crowns

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 2, 2025 – Ethiopian duo Tadese Takele and Sutume Kebede won the Tokyo Marathon on Sunday morning as Kenya relinquished the titles won from last year’s edition.

Takele clocked 2:03:23 to clinch the men’s marathon, ahead of fellow countryman, Deresa Geleta, who ran 2:03:51 to finish second.

Kenya’s Vincent Kipkemoi clocked 2:04:00 to complete the podium places as immediate former defending champion, Benson Kipruto, had to be content with sixth – timing 2:05:46.

On the other hand, Kebede stopped the timer at 2:16:31 to conquer the women’s race.

FROM LEFT: Kenya’s Winfridah Moraa, Ethiopia’s Sutume Asefa Kebede and Hawi Feysa pose with their medals. PHOTO/TOKYO MARATHON FOUNDATION.

Kenya’s Winfridah Moraa followed closely in second, clocking 2:16:56 whereas another Ethiopian, Hawi Feysa, came third in 2:17:00.

Immediate former defending champion, Rosemary Wanjiru, wound up in fifth after clocking 2:19:57.

Sunday’s win means that Ethiopia have overtaken Kenya as the country with the highest number of winners of the World Marathon Majors race.

Overall, the Eastern African neighbour now boasts 14 winners compared to 12 for Kenya.

